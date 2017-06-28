Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Lodge €80 Million Bid for James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez is likely to leave Real Madrid this summer and some of the biggest clubs in the world have been lining up bids for him.

(Photo: Reuters/Juan Medina)Real Madrid's James Rodríguez celebrates after scoring a goal against Sevilla, Jan. 4, 2017.

A.C. Milan are reportedly the frontrunners for the Colombian's signature, but Mundo Deportivo is now claiming that they are backing away from the deal because they are not willing to meet Real Madrid's €75 million (around £66 million) valuation of the player.

With Milan seemingly out of the picture, it didn't take long for Manchester United to swoop in to strike a deal.

According to Italy's Mediaset Premium, United are trying to seal the deal with Rodríguez by offering more than what Real Madrid are asking for the Colombian footballer. The club reportedly lodged a bid of €80 million (around £71 million) to convince Real Madrid to let him leave.

The report says that United are also on the brink of agreeing personal terms with Rodríguez. However, Diario Gol claims that the midfielder has already agreed to terms with the Red Devils ahead of his potential move to Manchester.

In an interview with Colombian outlet Win Sports, his fellow Colombia international Carlos Bacca said that he understands that it's difficult to leave a club like Real Madrid, but he added that Rodríguez must find a way to play regular first-team football if he wants to secure a spot on Colombia's World Cup team.

"These are decisions he needs to take himself, because he is also risking the World Cup," Bacca said, according to ESPN FC. "What he wants to do is to work, to play, and to reach the World Cup in the best shape possible," he added.

Rodríguez is unlikely to get that chance with Real Madrid, and he's better off leaving if he wants to spend more time on the pitch next season.

Aside from Rodríguez, the Red Devils have also been pursuing striker Álvaro Morata. However, prying him away from Real Madrid won't be easy because they have reportedly raised the asking price to £79.5 million.