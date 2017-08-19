Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Offering Striker Zlatan Ibrahimović Coaching Role After He Retires

One of the most prolific strikers in the game may be on his way back to Manchester.

The Independent has reported that the Red Devils are looking to offer Zlatan Ibrahimović a new contract. To sweeten the deal, they are reportedly willing to give him a role on the coaching staff after his playing career finishes.

"Club sources say Mourinho sees Ibrahimovic as a similar figure to Didier Drogba, who can offer the squad expertise and experience, but also serve as a bridge between manager and players," Miguel Delaney said in his report for the Independent.

Last week, United manager José Mourinho confirmed that they were interested in bringing him back for another run once he recovers from the knee injury he suffered in the Red Devil's Europa League win over Anderlecht back in April.

It was very clear from him that what he did last year was not enough for him. He wants more football at the highest level so we are having conversations and discussing the possibility of him staying for the second part of the season," Mourinho said, via the Independent.

Ibrahimović is going to be 36 in October, and some people are afraid that he may lose a step or two because of his age and recent injury, but Swedish footballer has always been known to perform at the best of his ability.

This is an interesting offer. Ibrahimović still has a lot left in the tank and he has already become an influential figure at Old Trafford in his lone season with the club. But it remains to be seen if he's willing to serve as back up to Romelu Lukaku.

Ibrahimović has already won 13 league titles for clubs in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France. Will he rejoin Manchester United and help them win the Premier League title this season?