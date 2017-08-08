Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Target Barcelona's Sergi Roberto

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Castroquini) Sergi Roberto playing for Barcelona B in 2012.

Manchester United have already made several big moves this summer, but their failure to sign Monaco's Fabinho has been a constant source of frustration. The defensive midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer long, but somehow, the Red Devils don't seem to be getting any closer to completing a deal.

Since the reigning Ligue 1 champions don't want to part ways with Fabinho, Catalan news outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported that United have decided to turn their attention to Barcelona's Sergi Roberto instead.

The report says that United manager José Mourinho is a fan of Roberto and the club has already lodged a €40 million (around £36 million) for the Spanish full-back/midfielder. With the arrival of Nelson Semedo, Barcelona may no longer need Roberto and he may become available. However, Barça have allegedly turned down the initial offer from United because they prefer to keep their squad together after they sold Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, Barcelona can always change their mind, so Roberto will remain an option for the Red Devils until the summer transfer window closes. He has shown flashes of brilliance during the past two season and he certainly looks like the type of player Mourinho wants on his squad.

"While he still has room to develop his game further, he would make for a strong acquisition for United," Bleacher Report's Christopher Simpson wrote in his column.

"Having come through Barca's Masia academy, he may aim to stay at the Camp Nou and attempt to nail down a starting berth next season. But if the club does bring in more midfield options, he may find his role restricted as it has been in the past. If that is the case, the player may be better off joining a club where opportunities will be more forthcoming," he continued.