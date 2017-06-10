Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils to Complete £35m Victor Lindelöf Transfer Next Week

Zlatan Ibrahimović is officially leaving the club this summer after a remarkable season at Old Trafford, but his fellow Swede appears to be on his way to Manchester.

(Photo: Reuters/John Sibley)Sweden's Victor Lindelöf in action against the Republic of Ireland, June 13, 2016.

According to Justin Allen of The Sun, Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Benfica's Victor Lindelöf. The Swedish footballer is expected to complete his £35 million transfer to United on Wednesday.

"Lindelof told pals in Stockholm last night ahead of Sweden's World Cup qualifier against France that he cannot wait to join 'such a massive club' and vowed to 'fight for his team and fans,'" Allen said in his report for The Sun.

The centre-back is on international duty with Sweden at the moment, but he will reportedly fly to Manchester after their World Cup qualifier match against Norway on Tuesday to undergo his medical and sign the five-year deal to join the Red Devils.

"It's a done deal. There are some very minor things to wrap up and of course the medical. He hasn't wanted to allow the move to distract him from Sweden duty but he will be flying straight to Manchester after the game in Oslo on Tuesday and then undergoing his medical," a source told The Sun.

This move has been a long time coming. Manchester United manager José Mourinho was reportedly interested in signing Lindelöf earlier this year, but a deal never materialized before the end of the January transfer window.

This is a good signing. Lindelöf is clearly an upgrade over Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. The two have shown flashes of promise during their tenure with the Red Devils, but they are just too inconsistent. If United want to challenge for the title next season they will need a consistent performer like Lindelöf on their squad.

Meanwhile, United will have to look for a solid goal scorer following Ibrahimović's departure. The club has been keeping an eye on Álvaro Morata, James Rodríguez and Andrea Belotti in recent weeks.