Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils to Lodge a £50 Million Bid for Tottenham's Eric Dier

(Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh Livepic) Tottenham's Eric Dier in action against Southampton, March 19, 2017.

With their impressive record in the past decade, Tottenham have slowly transformed themselves into one of the top clubs in England. And along with Manchester City, they have turned the traditional Premier League "big four" into a "big six."

The Spurs are now an attractive destination for prospective talent because they qualify for the Champions League or Europa League almost every year. But no matter how much they have improved in recent years, Tottenham still can't seem to convince their best players to stay when some of the biggest clubs in the world come calling.

It was hard for fans to see Luka Modrić and Gareth Bale leave Tottenham to join Real Madrid, but at least they don't have to face them in the Premier League. Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov's transfers to Manchester United probably hurt more because they were joining a league rival.

Well, Spurs fans better get ready for more heartache because one of the top players may be heading to Old Trafford this summer.

According to ESPN FC, Manchester United are expected to continue their pursuit of Eric Dier and they are reportedly willing to offer £50 million to convince the Spurs to part ways with the defensive midfielder.

The Guardian has also reported that the Red Devils are more than willing to double Dier's wages if he moves to Manchester. The English midfielder is currently earning £70,000-a-week. The Spurs run a strict policy on wages and they can't possibly match United's offer without breaking their wage structure.

"If Levy were to block Dier's transfer, what would he do about his salary? It would be impossible to come close to matching United's offer without breaking Spurs' wage structure and Levy will not do this for fear of encouraging other players to ask for large rises," Jamie Jackson and David Hytner wrote in their report for The Guardian.

Can United finally get their man with this latest offer?