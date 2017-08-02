Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils to Sign PSG's Serge Aurier If He's Allowed to Enter the UK

(Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes) Paris St Germain's Serge Aurier reacts in a match against Nantes, Nov. 19, 2016.

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier may be heading to Old Trafford this summer, but they will have to take care of a little issue first before he makes his transfer.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have agreed to pay £27 million to bring the Ivorian defender to the Premier League. But there's a catch. The transfer is subject to the outcome of an ongoing court case involving the right-back.

Aurier was denied entry to the United Kingdom because of an assault conviction he received last September for allegedly assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris. He had to miss a crucial Champions League tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last season since he was banned from entering and PSG weren't happy about it.

The Ivorian footballer was sentenced to two months in prison, but he has lodged an appeal and he remains free for now while it is pending. The appeal is due to be heard next week and United will wait and see how the appeal is judged before they complete the deal. Aurier will be paid £90,000 a week if the transfer goes through.

"It is understood Mino Raiola, the super-agent who took Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford in the past two summer windows, has been acting as a go-between for United with the defender's French agent, Stephane Courbis, and that an outline agreement has been reached over a salary," David Maddock said in his report for the Mirror.

"They have indicated Aurier is free to speak to any club prepared to meet their asking price of around £27m. United are happy with that figure, as Mourinho looks to bring in more competition to the right side of his team," he added.

According to Maddock, PSG are willing to unload Aurier because they are trying to raise funds to sign Neymar.