Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Turn Focus to Roma's Radja Nainggolan

(Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo) AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan applauds at the end of the match against Udinese, Jan. 15, 2017.

Manchester United and Chelsea seem to be targeting the same players this summer. As of the moment, the Red Devils have the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup after they signed Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, and now they are looking to deal another blow to the Blues' transfer plans this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, United are set to turn their attentions to Roma's £40-million-rated midfielder Radja Nainggolan since Tottenham refuse to part ways with Eric Dier.

"The Belgian midfielder Nainggolan would be open to leaving Roma this summer and despite publicly assuring fans the player will stay, the Italian club's new sporting director Monchi may consider a sale to fund a major rebuilding of the squad," Adam Crafton wrote in his report for the Daily Mail.

"Jose Mourinho is understood to be a firm admirer of Nainggolan and is determined to recruit midfield reinforcements. United have monitored his performances for the last six months and remain interested," he continued.

It's interesting to note that he's not primarily a defensive midfielder anymore and United have been searching for a player who can play the holding role in front of the team's defense.

Aside from United and Chelsea, Inter Milan are interested in the Belgian midfielder as well, but Roma reportedly don't want to sell him to a league rival because of the potential fan backlash if such a deal is made.

Despite the change in direction, the report says United are still not giving up on their plans to sign Dier, and he will remain a target. Chelsea's Nemanja Matić is also one of their targets and they are expected to continue their pursuit of the Serbian midfielder after the tension that arose following the Lukaku deal dissipates.

The Daily Mail has also reported that Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker is on the Red Devil's radar as well after his impressive performance against United in their Europe League quarter-finals matchup last April.