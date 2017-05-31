Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: United Interested in Signing Inter Milan's Ivan Perišić

Football fans may see Ivan Perišić play in the Premier League next season.

(Photo: Reuters/Stefano Rellandini)Inter Milan's Ivan Perišić celebrates after scoring a goal against Juventus. Sept. 18, 2016.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are negotiating with Inter Milan over a deal for Perišić. The Croatian winger is reportedly worth in excess of £36 million on the transfer market.

In an interview with Mediaset, Inter Milan sporting director Pierro Ausilio said they still haven't received any offer for Perišić, but Corriere dello Sport's Matteo Pedrosi has reported that United have already reached a verbal agreement with Perišić.

The Sun has also claimed that the Croatian has agreed to a £100,000-a-week deal to join United. However, there's one problem. Pedrosi said Inter's asking price was too high for United.

Several reports say Inter want £50 million for the Croatian footballer, and the Independent has reported that United don't think he is worth that much.

"While United want to get any deal done for around £35m, though, Inter are insisting on no less than £50m — a fee the Old Trafford club are at the moment unwilling to rise to," the Independent's Miguel Delaney said in his report.

"The situation could yet see Jose Mourinho look elsewhere, and his first choice for the position is his former Chelsea player Willian, although the Brazilian has so far proven unwilling to go to Old Trafford," he continued.

Delaney also revealed that United may have to listen to offers for Anthony Martial if they sign Perišić this summer. After a solid first season in Old Trafford, Martial struggled under José Mourinho and he only started in 18 league games last season.

Perišić is an upgrade over Martial right now, but the 21-year-old forward has a bright future ahead of him. The decision to let him leave isn't going to be easy. According to Metro, United may get up to £58 million for Martial if they sell him this summer.