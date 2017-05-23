Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Will Neymar Leave Barcelona for Manchester United?

Manchester United have always been one of the elite clubs in Europe when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge, but things haven't been the same since he left in 2013. David Moyes, Ryan Giggs (interim) and Louis van Gaal have tried to lead the club back to the top of the Premier League in the past few years, but they all failed.

(Photo: Reuters/Borja Suarez)Barcelona's Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal, May 14, 2017.

Expectations were high when José Mourinho joined them last year. After all, this was the same person who led Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid to numerous titles over the years. Unfortunately, Manchester United failed to qualify for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, but they could still get in if they win against Ajax in the UEFA Europa League finals on Wednesday, May 24.

Right now, fans of rival clubs are watching in glee as they struggle to make it into the Champions League, but Manchester United may get a much-needed boost next season if they sign one of the biggest football stars in the world.

According to Colin Mafham of the Express, Neymar's father has advised his son to move to the Premier League in order to "escape life in the shadow of Lionel Messi" and he also hinted that a move to Old Trafford was favored.

Mourinho would love to have a player of Neymar's caliber in his team, but their crosstown rivals, Manchester City, are also interested in the Brazilian forward. Thus, a fierce bidding war could ensue between the two clubs.

"With Neymar's future at the Nou Camp being cast into doubt, Mourinho could now put all of his efforts into signing the Brazilian superstar as he bids to get United back on top in the Premier League and Europe," Mafham said in his report.

"However, Pep Guardiola could beat United to Neymar's signature with the Barca striker admitting last year that he would love to play under the Spaniard," he added.