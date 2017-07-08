Manchester United Transfer Rumors: Red Devils Close in on £75 Million Transfer for Romelu Lukaku

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Yates) Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Burnley, April 15, 2017.

A lot of people have wondered about the lack of transfer activity for Manchester United so far this summer. But there's no reason to panic because the Red Devils are closing in on a move for Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

The BBC has reported that Everton have accepted United's £75 million bid for Lukaku, and The Guardian has claimed that the Belgian footballer has already taken his medical in Los Angeles on Thursday.

However, it seems the deal hasn't been finalized yet.

According to the BBC, Chelsea are willing to match the £75 million bid they made for the striker. However, they were not willing to match the agent fees Mino Raiola would receive if Lukaku moves to Old Trafford.

The BBC's Simon Stone also refuted the claim that Lukaku already had his medical and he said that can't take place without Everton's permission.

Now it is up to Lukaku to decide which club to join.

"Raiola stands to make around £10m from Lukaku joining United, but would receive less if he picks Chelsea. Chelsea believed they had left Lukaku a straight choice between moving for sporting reasons or for the benefit of Raiola," Matt Law wrote in his report for the Telegraph.

"Sources at Chelsea and close to the player have long felt that Lukaku had set his heart on a return to the club he first joined in 2011 before United's shock intervention," he continued.

Lukaku does have unfinished business to resolve at Chelsea. But the Red Devils are still confident they can finalize the deal in time for the Belgian striker to join his new teammates on their U.S. tour on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have reported that Everton are asking for an additional £15 million in add-ons.

Lukaku is the perfect replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimović. United still need to add more players who can score goals regularly, but Lukaku is a good start.