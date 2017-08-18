'Maniac' Spoilers: Justin Theroux Guest Stars in Emma Stone Jonah Hill Netflix Series

Justin Theroux has been cast to guest star in Netflix's upcoming high-profile dark comedy series "Maniac," which stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that "The Leftovers" alum is set to recur in the first season of "Maniac" as James Mantleray.

Rumor has it Mantleray is an alcoholic and a mad scientist. To note, this has yet to be confirmed as his official character details have not been revealed.

"Maniac" is based on a 2014 Norwegian series of the same name. It follows the life of a mental patient named Espen who, at the psychiatric ward, fashions an entirely new world out of his fantasies.

Netflix ordered a 10-episode run for season 1 of the U.S. adaptation. As of March 2016, Hill and Stone, ahead of her critically acclaimed performance in" La La Land," were already picked up to co-star.

The upcoming Netflix show will be directed by Cary Fukunaga of "True Detective." The director will also executive producer the series alongside Stone, Hill, and Michael Sugar and Doug Wald from Anonymous Content. Patrick Somerville will pen the script for three episodes of the show.

Somerville has worked with Theroux before on "The Leftovers." He penned four episodes and co-produced 10 episodes of the HBO series.

The 10-episode first season of "Maniac" has yet to receive a premiere date. Earlier this year, it has been reported that the filming schedule for the show will commence on Aug. 15 and will end around Thanksgiving. Most likely, the show will debut sometime next year.

Apart from his performance on HBO's hit drama "The Leftovers" as Kevin Garvey, Theroux's TV credits include "Parks and Recreation, and "Six Feet Under." He has also had a shot at screenwriting. He wrote the scripts for "Iron Man 2," "Zoolander 2," "Tropic Thunder," and "Rock of Ages."

