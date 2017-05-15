Manny Pacquiao Next Fight 2017 News: Bob Arum Says Bout Is 'Trending Towards a Sell-Out'

A lot of fight fans around the world probably won't be tuning in to see Manny Pacquiao defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight title against Jeff Horn on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. However, the event is expected to be huge in the Land Down Under.

(Photo: Reuters/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus)Manny Pacquiao talks with reporters after defeating WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 5, 2016.

"Tremendous, absolutely tremendous, never seen anything like it, really. The whole country is engaged in it. The ticket sales have been absolutely enormous. It's trending towards a sell-out which will be around 55,000 and I'm sure that we'll be up around past 40,000 by next week and on our way to a complete sell-out," Top Rank's Bob Arum said during an interview with BoxingScene.com.

"Horn has resonated with the public in Australia. I think Pacquiao is an icon. The reception that they gave Pacquiao was unbelievable and Pacquiao appeals to the Australians because of his humble nature and they fell in love with him," he continued.

Pacquiao will have to go into hostile territory in July 2, but with less than two months left to train, Pacquiao's longtime trainer Freddie Roach still hasn't joined him in his camp. Pacquiao also took some time off during the weekends to spend time with his family, and now people are wondering if they are underestimating Horn.

Well, Pacquiao has repeatedly dismissed the idea that they are taking his opponent lightly, but Roach recently said that he sees the bout with Horn as a tune-up fight for his fighter. One has to wonder if they are really taking this fight seriously.

Pacquiao may get into trouble if he takes Horn for granted because the Australian has been building up his hand speed and punching power with South Korean fitness coach Dundee Kim. Former super welterweight champion John Mugab also said he saw Horn train and he believes the Australian can hurt Pacquiao.

Of course, hitting an elusive target like Pacquiao will not be easy and he's quite durable as well. But the champion really has to focus on his training if he doesn't want to become Horn's latest victim.