Manny Pacquiao Next Fight 2017 News: Pacman to Retire If Jeffrey Horn Wins?

The excitement is growing ahead of Manny Pacquiao's WBO welterweight title defense against Jeffrey Horn in Brisbane, Australia. With the big fight fast approaching, the former's trainer Freddie Roach revealed he will encourage his famous charge to retire if he loses to the latter.

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas"The Battle of Brisbane" featuring Manny Pacquiao versus Jeff Horn will be aired live on ESPN.

Roach, 57, said the 11-time world champion would like to raise his profile with this weekend's WBO welterweight title session in a bid to earn a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Pacman would even consider leaving the sport if he did not dominate the undefeated Horn.

"Depending on how he lost but I would probably encourage him to retire," The Guardian quoted Roach as saying when asked what he would do if Horn (16-0-1, 11 knockouts) wins, adding, "We have to win this fight. It is a crucial fight for us."

While Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) is looking to the future and a possible rematch with Mayweather, that does not mean he will take the unbeaten Horn lightly. In fact, the former's training has consisted of 50 rounds on some days and the preparation has been extremely intense after a slow start.

"I expect Manny's best in this fight," Roach continued. "I am looking for a big win here. We want to go on to bigger and better things," he went on to say.

Meanwhile, ESPN boxing guru Dan Rafael has shared his stance on Pacquiao's 68th professional fight. He has predicted Pacquiao will score his first win by way of knockout since 2009 and believes Horn will be ceased in the sixth round.

The boxing guru said Horn's record shows he is undeserving of the massive opportunity he has in front of him. He reiterated, "Horn's resume is weak. (He) has not done anything to warrant his status as Pacquiao's mandatory challenger."

Pacquiao and Horn will fight for the WBO welterweight on July 2, Sunday, at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.