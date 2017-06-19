Manny Pacquiao Next Fight News: 'The Battle of Brisbane' Will Be Aired Live on ESPN; Pacman '95 Percent Ready'

ESPN will be airing Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao's fight against Jeff Horn for free. Meanwhile, Pacman is 90 to 95 percent ready for the upcoming fight, according to a coach.

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas"The Battle of Brisbane" featuring Manny Pacquiao versus Jeff Horn will be aired live on ESPN.

The eight-title holder, Pacman, will be defending his welterweight title against professional Australian boxer Horn this coming July at "The Battle of Brisbane," which will be held in Suncorp Stadium in Australia, ABC reported.

The fight will be aired live on ESPN, which makes it the first time that a Pacquiao fight will be featured on basic cable and at the same time, free for all, since his fight with Hector Velazquez in September 2005, which was aired on HBO.

The fight is anticipated to be three hours long, which will be telecast also on ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App. The commentators on "The Battle of Brisbane" will be ESPN's Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, and Timothy Bradley Jr, who fought Pacquiao three times.

Meanwhile, one of Pacman's coaches said that he is already 90 to 95 percent ready for "The Battle of Brisbane."

Pacquia's conditioning coach, Justine Fortune, shared with GMA's Unang Balita, "He is in great condition. He's about 90 to 95 percent."

"We'll finish him off next week and then one sparring session in Australia. So Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday we'll finish up with a run and that's it," Fortune added.

Pacquiao, who is also a senator in the Philippines, said that he is dedicating his fight in "The Battle of Brisbane" to those who are affected by the terrorism that has been happening in the southern Philippine city of Marawi City due to the invasion of an ISIS-inspired group called Maute.

He also dedicated his fight to the unfortunate who have been affected by natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods.

"The Battle of Brisbane" will air live from the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN.