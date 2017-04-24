Manny Pacquiao Next Fight News: WBO Welterweight Champion Comments On His Upcoming Match Against Jeff Horn

Current WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has already put together a storied career inside the ring, and he intends to add to his boxing legacy in his next fight.

Reuters/L.E. BaskowManny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates after defeating Jessie Vargas of Las Vegas to become WBO welterweight champion at the... L.E. Baskow April 24, 2017 12:10am EDT

Pacquiao recently made his way to Brisbane, Australia, in the lead up to his bout against Australian Jeff Horn.

Speaking to members of the media, Pacquiao said that he is "very motivated and excited," The Daily Mail reported.

The boxing great also mentioned that he has a desire to prove to fans that he is not done just yet, even at the age of 38. Pacquiao expressed a desire to emerge from the fight with his title intact, adding that he is "not done yet in boxing."

The boxer declined to offer his prediction for the upcoming match, though he did note that he will do what he can to give the fans a good show.

While Pacquiao is a name recognizable to many boxing fans over the world, the same may not necessarily be true for his opponent.

Still, promoter Bob Arum insists that Horn has a fighting chance.

During an interview with The Australian, Arum called Horn a "very capable young man" and a "very strong kid."

Arum also noted that the venue may give Horn a boost during his fight with Pacquiao. The fight will be taking place at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and according to Arum, Horn being able to fight in front of the home fans may help "calm his nerves."

Lastly, Arum also said that Horn possesses "a real shot to win the fight" and that he is a "real live underdog."

Boxing fans will be able to see soon enough if Pacquiao will be able to prevail or if Horn can pull off the monumental upset when the fight takes place on July 2.

More news about the upcoming Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight should be made available soon.