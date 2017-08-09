Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn 2 Fight Preview: Horn Eager for Rematch to Prove His Victory Over Pacquiao Wasn't Due to Luck

(Photo: Reuters/Dave Hunt) Jeff Horn of Australia punches Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their bout on July 2, 2017.

Australian boxer Jeff Horn stunned the boxing world when he got the nod from the judges after trading blows with Manny Pacquiao for 12 rounds. It was the biggest moment of his boxing career and he was awarded the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight belt in front of over 51,000 fans in Brisbane.

With the win, Horn etched his name into boxing history. However, a lot of people thought Pacquiao was robbed, and days later the WBO re-scored the fight with five anonymous judges. The result was the same and Horn still came out the victor, but many fans were still not satisfied. That's why Horn couldn't wait to get in the ring again with Pacquiao to prove that his first win wasn't a fluke.

"I'm happy for a rematch, especially after all the flak I received before the second scoring came out. Now it's out, I still receive people saying I didn't win. I'm willing to prove it again and beat him for the second time," Horn said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I'm still proving a point. I've got to make sure I train just as hard. I never say I want a knockout but it's always easier if the fight ends before the 12th round," he added.

Meanwhile, the rematch will likely be in November or December this year, and it's going to be held in Australia once again. Another fight at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane would have been ideal, but the rematch would probably be held indoors this time because of the winter weather in Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald pointed out that the Queensland government has first and last right of refusal on any rematch if it's held in Australia, but entertainment centre can only hold around 13,000 fans. Melbourne's 56,000-capacity Etihad Stadium and Sydney's 21,000 seat Qudos Bank Arena are viable venues.