Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn 2 Fight Preview: Rematch Close to Confirmed

(Photo: Reuters/Dave Hunt) Jeff Horn of Australia hits Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their bout on July 2, 2017.

Looks like Manny Pacquiao's rematch with Jeff Horn is getting close to being finalized.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix has reported that Top Rank's Bob Arum has told him that both camps "are pretty much there" on a deal for the rematch. The bout will be held in Australia, although the specific venue hasn't been decided yet.

Pacquiao's fought against Horn in front of over 51,000 fans at the Suncorp Stadium during their first bout, and it would have been the ideal venue for the rematch. Unfortunately, the open-air stadium may not be an option if they fight in November due to the unpredictable weather in Brisbane.

The 56,000 seat Etihad Stadium in Melbourne may be an option because of its retractable roof, and the 21,000 seat Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney is a viable venue as well.

Meanwhile, it seems that Pacquiao's camp wants to avoid a repeat of their first match. According to Mannix, Arum said he wants neutral judges for the rematch and he has asked the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to submit the judges' names so they can "be fully vetted by both sides."

Horn was awarded a 117–111, 115–113, 115–113 unanimous victory after their first meeting last July, but a lot of people actually thought Pacquiao won the fight and they criticized the decision. The WBO had to bring in five anonymous judges to re-score it after the Philippines Games and Amusements Board filed a formal complaint before the WBO and asked for a "thorough" review of the fight.

Horn still won the fight after the re-score, but he probably does not want to go through that again. Both camps may as well take care of any potential judging discrepancies beforehand to avoid another controversy.

Pacquiao is going to be fired up for this fight because he wants to avenge his loss. However, Horn is as dangerous as ever and he's determined to silence his doubters with another win against the Filipino boxer.