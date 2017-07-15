Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn 2 Fight Rumors: Both Boxers Open for Rematch; Next Fight's Venue Possibly in Queensland

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas Both Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn are open for a rematch.

Following his loss to Australian boxer Jeff Horn by unanimous decision, Filipino boxer and senator Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao recently expressed his desire to have a rematch. With American coach Freddie Roach in his corner, Pacquiao wants to fight Horn yet again this year.

Earlier this month, the Filipino boxer lost his World Boxing Organization welterweight title to Horn during their match at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Despite pleas from his family and fans to retire from boxing and focus on his political career, it looks like Pacquiao does not have plans of giving up his boxing career just yet.

In fact, in his Twitter post this week, Pacquiao said, "I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country."

When asked about Pacquiao's plan for a rematch, Horn seems to welcome the idea. However, he said he expects Pacquiao to be even tougher, especially now that he knows how he moves in the ring. "I'd love a rematch. I know he'd train harder and be better prepared but I'd beat him even more convincingly than the first time," he explained.

Glenn Rushton, Horn's trainer, was also open to a rematch, although he thinks that would not be a very good idea for Pacquiao. According to him, Horn will "only get stronger and better" from his first victory over the fighter. He also said that if he were Pacquiao, he would ask him to "chase easier fights" than Horn.

While the Pacquiao-Horn rematch is still under negotiation, it is expected to create a huge demand in Australia if it comes to fruition. As soon as now, there have already been talks about the possible venue for their next fight, with some parties stressing it should take place in Queensland, while some say it should be held in Melbourne. The number of spectators and weather conditions are two major factors being considered in the decision.