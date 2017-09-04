Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn 2 News: Title Rematch Is Not Happening This Year

AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS - Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn - WBO World Welterweight Title - Brisbane, Australia - July 2, 2017. Jeff Horn of Australia punches Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines.

It has been recently confirmed that a title rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn is unlikely going to happen this year.

Pacquiao and Horn fought for the WBO World Welterweight title in July. A 51,000-strong crowd of spectators did not witness a knockout win from either of the fighter and the judges later on scored and deliberated that Horn won the match.

The two were supposed to meet again at the ring for a title rematch later this year. However, it was recently confirmed that boxing fans would have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

Pacquiao, an elected senator in the Philippines, is set to carry out his public service duties at the time that will coincide in the supposed schedule of his rematch against Horn. Dean Lonergan, the local promoter for Horn, confirmed in several reports that Pacquiao had to beg off for the initially slated Nov. 12 rematch.

"On behalf of the Philippines government he will be part of a delegation that will visit China in the middle of his proposed preparation period for the fight," Lonergan stated.

The promoter further explained they are confident that Pacquiao is still very much willing to face Horn again in the boxing ring but said: "I just don't think the timing suited him so we will look at other options."

Lonergan assured boxing fans that Horn and Pacquiao will definitely fight over the WBO World Welterweight title again sometime in 2018.

Horn's promoter also dismissed claims that Pacquiao has become afraid of facing Horn and said: "I don't think for one second Manny Pacquiao is running scared of Jeff Horn, he has been in the ring with the greatest boxers of our generation, he's not going to be inducted into the boxing Hall of Fame for ducking fights."

Meanwhile, as Horn waits for Pacquiao's schedule to be free of senatorial duties, Top Rank president and Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum can match Horn with his other fighters.

According to reports, the top picks to face Horn for a WBO Welterweight title match are Jessie Vargas and Terrence Crawford.