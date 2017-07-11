Manny Pacquiao Vs. Jeff Horn 2 Rumors: Is It a Fight That Nobody Wants?

AAP/DAN PELED/VIA REUTERS Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines swings and misses during his loss to Jeff Horn of Australia in their WBO world welterweight title fight in Brisbane, Australia on July 2, 2017.

It seems that the Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn 2 is something that only the promoters want. As for many of both fighters' fans, it would be better to move on or simply never talk about the said fight again.

The July 2 fight between the two boxers is still marred with controversy following Horn's unexpected win. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has already called for a rescore to appease disgruntled boxing fans but stressed that the rescore will not affect the outcome. So basically, all that Horn and his fans would lose are bragging rights which is certainly disappointing for most fans of the Filipino fighter who saw their champ stripped of another belt.

However, is it worth engaging in another bout to settle a score? Juan Manuel Marquez thought so after he finally triumphed over the Filipino boxing star in their third face-off. However, that was five years ago, with a younger and more potent Pacquiao.

Half a decade ago, the eight-time world champion was the man to beat. Fast forward to 2017, many boxing enthusiasts found Pacquiao and Horn's match disappointing.

Even Pacquiao's diehard fans in the Philippines agree that he is too old. He famously promised to retire if he were to win a Senate seat and was given one by the Filipino people. However, instead of retiring a legend, the boxer-turned-senator returned to the ring, going back on his promise and worse, losing his titles.

No matter how much shoehorning WBO makes of Pacquiao Vs. Horn 2 it is unlikely to happen. Many find that there is no excitement to be had, not for Australians and certainly not for Filipinos.