Manny Pacquiao VS Jeff Horn: Match to Be Aired Live via ESPN

REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/L.E. BaskowManny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates after defeating Jessie Vargas of Las Vegas to become WBO welterweight champion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. It is predicted that the Filipino boxing legend will once again prove his supremacy as he faces Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia tonight.

While Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao faces Jeff Horn tonight, July 1, in the latter's home court, Brisbane, Australia, Americans will still get to see the fight real-time in the comfort of their homes as ESPN will broadcast the event live.

Pacquiao, who, incidentally, also serves his first-term as a Philippines senator, will be facing his biggest crowd ever in his boxing career as he faces Horn in the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, which has a crowd capacity of 60,000 people. According to reports, the venue had to get a permit to increase the seating capacity of the venue as the upcoming fight between the two boxers is considered the biggest boxing fight in Australia's history.

While those at the venue will be privileged to see the action between Pacquiao and Horn live and in the flesh, boxing aficionados in the U.S. can also experience half the excitement as the match will be aired live over ESPN. As the undercard matches will begin at 9 in the evening EDT, the highly anticipated clash of Pacquiao and Horn is expected to commence at 11 p.m., or 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, Brisbane time.

Pacquiao's fight with Horn is his third fight since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2015. Last year, he went to fight Timothy Bradley Jr. and Jessie Vargas and redeemed himself in both fights, regaining the WBO welterweight title that he lost to Mayweather after defeating Vargas.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report opines that, while it is true Pacquiao is well-supported wherever he goes, the same thing cannot be expected at the venue of tonight's match. According to the online sports publication, it is likely for the Brisbane crowd to throw their full support to their native hero, Horn.

Despite having the crowd on his side, though, it is predicted that Pacquiao will still emerge as the victor in the match as Horn does not have any other thing to offer to beat the legendary Filipino boxer other than the so-called home-court advantage.

"You know, Manny is in great shape, he's looking really good. He doesn't like to predict knockouts, but I do. I think it's going to be short and sweet. If our opponent comes out just like he says he's going to, then Manny will fire back. I think it's going to be a great fight, but it won't last too long. Someone will get knocked out," said Freddie Roach, Pacquaio's coach as he predicts his ward to deliver his first knockout win since 2009.