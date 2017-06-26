Manny Pacquiao Vs. Jeff Horn: PacMan Considers Horn a 'Tough Opponent'

Manny Pacquiao has arrived in Brisbane, Australia ahead of his World Box Organization bout with Jeff Horn at the Suncorp Stadium on July 2. PacMan is set to defend his WBO welterweight title against Horn.

Facebook/JeffHorn88 Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn promotional poster

The 38-year-old Pacquiao was accompanied by trainer Freddie Roach, conditioning coach Justin Fortune and sparring partner George Kambosos, Jr. upon arrival in Brisbane.

Speaking to the media, PacMan refuted reports saying he hasn't been training quite as hard for his fight against Horn.

"Training is good, we did a lot of hard work, I am very excited for the fans to give a good show to show my best and in boxing ring," the boxing champion told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio (via The Daily Mail).

Roach, who has worked with boxing champions such as Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson, commended Pacquiao's work ethic and that he's here to keep his world title.

Pacquiao said that he's "never been as motivated and fired up as this fight." Although he prepared well for the fight, Pacquiao isn't undermining Horn's abilities. The 29-year-old Australian fighter has won 16 out of 17 fights, with one resulting in a draw.

"I consider Horn a tough opponent. I never underestimate an opponent. He's undefeated and young. He has a big right hand. He has good amateur experience," Pacquiao said, as quoted by Courier Mail.

Meanwhile, Horn said that he plans to surprise the Filipino slugger with a knockout punch, similar to the winning move used by Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012.

"He does leave himself open a little bit, as he was seen to do with Marquez in the fight where he got knocked out," Horn told On the Ropes Boxing.

"I'm working on all of the strategies and trying to see what's going to work best on the night, but you don't know until you step in there," he added.