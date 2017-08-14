Marc Webb Talks About Sony Pictures' Original Plan for the 'Spider-Man' Franchise

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Long before "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was released in theaters last month, Sony Pictures had a totally different plan for the "Spider-Man" franchise. Things only took a turn after "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was released and failed to meet their expectations, causing the studio to ultimately decide to scrap their franchise prospects altogether.

When Andrew Garfield was still the web slinger in 2013, the studio planned to have future spinoff films, including "Venom" and "The Sinister Six." That time, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was already in development and Marc Webb had already been tapped to direct "The Amazing Spider-Man 3." Unfortunately, when "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" did not fare well at the global box office and was not well-received by critics, Sony Pictures had to make a tough choice between pushing through with its plan for the franchise or canceling it. Ultimately, the studio decided to scrap it.

It was only after the studio had scrapped its long-term plan for the mini "Spider-Man" universe that Sony Studios partnered with Marvel Studios to revive the franchise. Through this partnership, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was brought to life. The recent movie is so far one of the best-received "Spider-Man" movies domestically, although it is still a bit far from the success of the original movie.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Webb revealed that Sony Pictures had planned to bring Norman Osborn to life after he died in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

"Yeah, we were talking about the Sinister Six. They were going to make a Sinister Six movie before we did the third one. But I wanted... Chris Cooper was going to come back and play the Goblin," he said in the interview.

He also revealed that the plan was to make Goblin lead the "Sinister Six" movie instead of Jamie Fox's Electro and that was why Cooper's character appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Despite the lackluster performance of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," Webb said he still claims the movie to be his. However, he said that if given the chance to do it again, he would be more careful in crafting the movie and do things differently.