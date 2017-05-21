Marco Rubio Triggers a Secular Twitter Freak-Out!

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

Former Republican presidential hopeful and current U.S. Senator Marco Rubio garnered many hostile reactions on Twitter for writing two posts in which he quoted the Bible.

On early Monday morning, Senator Rubio tweeted out John 14:27, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid."

A few minutes later, Rubio cited Proverbs 16:3-4, tweeting "Commit to the Lord whatever you do & your plans will succeed. The Lord works out everything for his own ends."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/oddly-terrifying-twitter-freaks-out-over-marco-rubio-posting-bible-quotes-183886/#0mtpdTKv9JXe7r2g.99

