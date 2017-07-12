Maren Morris Officially Engaged to Ryan Hurd

REUTERS/Harrison McClary Singer Maren Morris wipes her eyes as she accepts the award for new artist of the year.

Singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd and award-winning singer Maren Morris are now officially engaged, as confirmed by Morris' recent Instagram post. Earlier this week, she posted a series of images on the social media site to share the happy news to their fans.

One of the photos showed Morris as she sat on Hurd's lap, one of her hands holding a Corona Light and the other on her boyfriend's knee. Reports claim that this snap was a nod to Hurd's song "Love in a Bar," which was about their relationship.

In another photo, Morris and Hurd were shown lovingly staring at each other in what seems to be a backstage tour area. In the photo, their eyes are locked on each other as if they have a world of their own.

The last photo in the series shows Morris embracing Hurd, her arms around his neck and shoulders. The photo shows the engagement ring that Hurd gave her when he proposed. Morris simply captioned all the photos with the word "Yes" and a ring emoji, confirming that she had said yes to Hurd's marriage proposal.

Morris was not the only one who posted on Instagram after the engagement. In his own mysterious Instagram post, Hurd shared a romantic photo that showed the two of them on a boat, heading out on a dusky lake. In the caption, he wrote, "7/3/17." There are speculations that the caption referred to the date when he proposed to Morris.

It was in December 2015 when Morris and Hurd started dating, although they had known each other as friends two years prior. They first met in 2013 when they collaborated in writing a song.

In a interview with People, Hurd revealed that they wrote "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw in 2013 when they first met. "That's when we started making a real connection, beyond a creative partnership," he said.