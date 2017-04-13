Margot Robbie Pregnancy Rumors: Was Actress Already Pregnant When She Married Tom Ackerley in December?

Rumors are swirling around that "Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie is pregnant. Talks about the Australian superstar's pregnancy started to surface after an insider claimed that the 26-year-old is "expecting her first child," suggesting that she may have already been pregnant when she got married last December.

Facebook/Suicide Squad Promotional photo for "Suicide Squad"

"It's so exciting — although she's not really showing yet, so not many people have cottoned onto the news," the source told NW magazine. "Given how far along we think she is, there's definitely a chance she was pregnant at the wedding. We're expecting an announcement any day now."

Robbie tied the knot with Tom Ackerley in a beautiful ceremony in Bryon Bay, Australia back in December. One month after the wedding, they enjoyed a honeymoon on a magnificent beach.

This is not the first time that Harley Quinn of "Suicide Squad" has been rumored to be pregnant. In January, rumors also surfaced that she and Ackley rushed down the aisle because she already had a bun in the oven. If recent rumors about her pregnancy are true, then it is possible that the rumors back in January were also true.

According to the source, a pregnancy would not come as a complete surprise for fans since rumors have been around since early this year. Also, the actress has always been vocal about her desire to be a young mother with three to four kids running afoot.

"It's just that no one thought it would happen so quickly," said the source, who went on to reveal that whenever Robbie gets the chance to play with her nieces and nephews, she does not want to give them back to their parents anymore.

In a previous interview, Robbie admitted wanting tons of children. She also revealed that since she grew up in a family of four, she would also like to have four kids.