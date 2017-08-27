Maria Menounos Health Condition Update: TV Host Talks New Perspective on Life After Brain Tumor Surgery

(Photo: Facebook/MariaMenounos) With support from fiance Keven Undergaro, Menounos underwent surgery to remove the brain tumor on her birthday.

Maria Menounos' brush with death has given her a fresh outlook on life.

It has been two months since Menounos had an invasive brain surgery to remove a benign tumor. The TV host recently caught up with Us Weekly to talk about her restructured priorities and she revealed that she wants to have a family of her own soon.

"A few weeks after I was home from the surgery, I was like 'We need to get married! We need to have kids! I can't wait anymore,'" the 39-year-old shared. "But it's like 'alright, let's get better first,'" she added.

Keven Undergaro proposed to Menounos in 2016 after an 18-year-relationship with the "Fantastic Four" star. Last summer, Menounos said she had begun the process of IVF as she prepares to have a child. As for her and Undergaro's future wedding plans, she mentioned about the possibility of having three huge events for their big day.

Menounos was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor back in June. At the time, she was caring for her mother who has stage IV brain cancer. The former E! host and self-confessed workaholic's unexpected diagnosis made her take a second look at life and put more focus on her well-being.

"I think this has convinced me to give myself more time, mentally, to breathe," she added. The media outlet also noted that Menounos was encouraged by her therapist to spend more time and forge better relationships with her family and friends.

Menounos admitted she spent most of her time working that she forgot to connect with her friends. She explained that her personal life was often sacrificed because of her work. Additionally, Menounos said she will be back to work right after Labor Day.