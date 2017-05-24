Mariah Carey and ex Bryan Tanaka spotted sharing dessert

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey appears to be back in the arms of ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka as they were spotted sweetly sharing dessert with each other.

Reuters/Stephanie KeithSinger-songwriter Mariah Carey is shown in this photo.

Tanaka met Carey as a backup dancer on her "Adventures of Mimi" tour in 2006. Since then, Tanaka has been linked to the singer-songwriter. Eventually, he became her creative director as well.

However, the two only became a couple recently only when Carey left her fiancé, James Packer, in October 2016.

In her E! series, "Mariah's World," Carey sang a very emotional ballad and left her engagement ring in the studio. Shortly after, Carey was seen cuddling with Tanaka at the premiere of her reality show in New York City.

Meanwhile, the songstress' ex-husband, Nick Cannon, refuses to believe that Carey and Tanaka's relationship is real.

While speaking at Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show earlier this year, the celebrity rapper said that his ex-wife's entire show is a fake. "I'm a producer, so I know how [it works]. Like, you can't have a well-lit private conversation," Cannon said.

In reference to Carey and Tanaka's relationship, "It feels like they wrote the story. That s**t is like a soap opera," said Cannon.

However, Carey did confirm that Tanaka is her boyfriend, but she refused to divulge any other details about their relationship.

TMZ reports that the couple split just last month because of Tanaka's jealousy issues over her ex-husband. Tanaka reportedly felt disrespected by Carey's close relationship with Cannon, especially because it involved going on family vacations, dinner parties, and other occasions, sometimes without their twins, purportedly.

The report also claims that Carey felt tired supporting Tanaka in purchasing luxurious apparel, such as Gucci and Balmain items, along with highly expensive shoes and jewelry. They reportedly did not have any contact until last Friday.

The Daily Mail has shared photos of Carey and Tanaka having an intimate dinner at Wolfgang Puck's CUT restaurant in Beverly Hills. The two were seen sharing dessert and a kiss thereafter.