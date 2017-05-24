Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Reconciliation Rumors: Are Mariah and Nick Back Together?

After Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon surfaced together in public for several occasions, rumors about the reconciliation of the estranged couple are making the rounds online.

REUTERS/Mike BlakeEstranged couple Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are reportedly better off as parents.

For Mother's Day dinner, Cannon joined his ex-wife and twin children Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate the event. This was after the exes celebrated the twin's sixth birthday bash on April 30. Also, the family of four were also seen in Disneyland together for another round of birthday celebration.

Because of their recent sightings, speculations claim that Carey and Cannon might be giving their relationship another chance after their divorce in 2016.

However, a source reportedly tells E! News that the estranged couple are not thinking about being in a romantic relationship at this point.

"Mariah is not looking to jump into another relationship," the source states. "She also is not looking to get back together with Nick. They are better off as parents. They are friends and that's it."

Another source also reportedly claims that Cannon also feels the same way about his ex-wife.

"He will always be there for his kids, but is not looking to go back with Mariah. They have come to a good place and there is no romantic feeling on his side and the way it seems on hers as well." The source adds, "He is really happy being on his own. He is dating and enjoying his private life."

Meanwhile, another rumor claims that the "We Belong Together" singer recently got back with her ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after they were caught holding each other's hand during a sushi date at Malibu's Nobu restaurant.

Carey reportedly ended her five-month affair with her backup dancer in late March due to his jealousy over Cannon. But the recent sighting could indicate that the two are back in each other's arms.

The singer's reps have yet to confirm the reconciliation rumors between her and Tanaka.