Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon Date News: Are They Getting Back Together?

Popular "One Sweet Day" singer Mariah Carey is rumored to be on the verge of getting back together with her ex-husband Nick Cannon after they were spotted together recently on two dinner dates. Just a few weeks ago, the 47-year-old singer confirmed her split with her former dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their children.

According to reports, Cannon took his and Carey's precious twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on April 20. The next evening, the ex-couple reportedly went out without the twins to Nobu, Malibu for another dinner date.

Some fans believe that a reunion between the two is highly likely, especially after Cannon admitted recently that he would not rule out patching things up with his "dream girl,' referring to Carey. The two got married in April 2008 but decided to separate in 2014.

Even after their split, Carey and Cannon remained good friends. In fact, Cannon once said that he was too happy with their friendship that he would never want to mess up whatever relationship they had.

"That is always family — and when I say that, I say that to a level of I will always love her. That's always my dream girl, like, to me, just because we're not intimate, I'm closer with her than probably I've ever been just based off of that's my family, that's the mother of my children," he said.

Cannon also admitted that even though they are no longer living together, they still talk every day and spend time with their kids at school or during their karate and gymnastics classes.

Cannon and Carey split in 2014. Soon after their breakup, Carey got engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer, but they also split in 2016. Meanwhile, Cannon's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, gave birth to their son last February. Bell named their child Golden.