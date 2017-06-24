Mariah Carey Slammed for Diva Antics; 'The House' Actor Cedric Yarbrough Says Singer Was 'Borderline Abusive'

Several cast members of the movie "The House" are speaking up against Mariah Carey's alleged diva antics. The singer was supposed to have a brief appearance in the comedy but her cameo was apparently cut out from the Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler comedy.

REUTERS/Allison Joyce Mariah Carey was unprofessional during her cameo in "The House," according to the cast.

Ferrell was recently on Seth Meyer's late night show to discuss the film when he was asked about Carey's cameo. He did not talk about the singer's diva antics in full but hinted Carey delayed production and the cast and crew wasted time on her.

But after Ferrell's reveal, co-star Cedric Yarbrough posted for selected followers on Facebook that the superstar herself ruined her cameo. She refused to do what the script and the director asked and sort of directed her own scene.

"This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish," Yarbrough said. "This kind of behavior should be called out for what it is. I miss 'I had a vision of love' Mariah. Be a damn professional."

Another "The House" co-star, Rob Huebel, also dished Carey acted like a diva. Huebel detailed Carey had countless demands and script changes for a cameo that cost the production time and money, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Ferrell confirmed Carey's cameo did not make the movie's final cut. The singer nor her representatives haven't made comments about the accusations.

"The House" was written and directed by Andrew J. Cohen with Brendan O'Brien. It centers on a husband and wife who set up a casino in their house in order to raise money for their daughter's college tuition.

The movie also stars Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Michaela Watkins, Allison Tolman, Ryan Simpkins with a special appearance from Jeremy Renner. "The House" will be in theaters Friday, June 30. Watch the teaser below.