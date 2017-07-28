Mariah Carey's All the Hits Tour With Lionel Richie Kicks Off in California

There's clearly no stopping Mariah Carey as the 47-year-old songstress is back on the road.

Reuters/Stephanie Keith Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is shown in this photo.

Carey recently kicked off her All the Hits Tour alongside Lionel Richie in Oakland, California on Friday, which was a huge success. On the first night, the singer stunned with her elegant gowns designed by Robert Behar as the crowd went wild for her performances.

She will continue to be on the road with Richie until Sept. 5, appearing in 22 concerts in total.

While many fans are still excited to see the pop diva on stage, some are not impressed by her recent performances. A new video of Carey having yet another underwhelming performance is now being shared on social media and people have criticized her for it.

Taken during the final weeks of her Las Vegas residency, the clip shows chart-topping artist appearing bored to sing the lyrics of her song with Busta Rhymes titled "I Know What You Want." The "My All" singer wore a sparkling gown with her hair pinned back. She also looked far from excited as the track played on.

On Wednesday, Carey took to Twitter to tease a new clip from an upcoming animated Christmas film titled "The Star." It features the voices of notable celebrities including Gina Rodriguez, Kelly Clarkson, Steven Yeun and Oprah Winfrey. Also included in the teaser is a snippet of the film's soundtrack sung by Carey.

Instead of acknowledging her haters, Carey expressed her excitement through the teaser's caption, which reads: "Very excited to share a tease for the new movie #TheStarMovie which will be out in theaters in time for Christmas! #NewSong #TheStar".

Carey's song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," is also set to become a feature film later this year and it will be produced by Universal Pictures.

For more details on Carey's upcoming tour dates, fans can check out her official website.