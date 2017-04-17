Marijuana Enthusiasts Disregard The Divine By Turning Old Christian Church Into The International Church of Cannabis

A Lutheran church that has stood quietly in a Colorado neighborhood for more than a century is soon turning into a "church" for people who smoke marijuana, news reports say.

Google Street ViewThe old Lutheran church at 400 S. Logan Street in Denver, Colorado

A group of marijuana enthusiasts who founded Elevation Ministries has acquired a Lutheran church building located in 400 S. Logan Street in Denver, Colorado, and has turned it into The International Church of Cannabis, Fox31 reported. The church will open on April 20.

One of Elevation Ministries' founding members, Lee Molloy, told 9News that "Elevationists," as members call themselves, believe that "cannabis is a sacrament" that allows them to elevate their lives and helps them become the best that they can be.

Steve Burke, also a founding member, says Elevationists believe spiritual fulfillment can be achieved through the "ritual use" of marijuana. As such, they want to turn the old church into a place where cannabis-loving adults can smoke it legally and with friends.

Berke is currently landlord of the property. Records accessible via the Denver Property and Assessment System show that his parents were able to purchase the church property for $1,067,000 on July 27, 2015, The Cannabist reported.

Elevation Ministries, which registered as a nonprofit the same year the building was purchased, has been working to turn the place into their headquarters.

Neighbors' concerns

Neighbors living near the said property have noticed the change in the church's façade. One neighbor, Cat Vielma, noted how different it looks compared to when it was still owned by Christians.

"It looks like an old church that had some stuff painted on the outside to be quite honest," Vielma told 9News, noting the church building's new cosmic-themed mural, created by artist Kenny Scharf.

Some locals are concerned about how the new owners will behave and use the property. John Clark, a Denver City councilman told 9News: "I share my constituents concerns in that I want to make sure we have safe and vibrant neighborhoods and that we have people playing by the rules."

Lawmakers are still considering whether to allow social pot clubs, or ban them, Fox31 noted..

Despite the International Church of Cannabis' promise of not selling marijuana, and Elevation Ministries' non-profit status, Vielma is concerned about the "double-sided" message that the group brings, as Berke is currently the CEO of a company that markets marijuana.

"You're kind of moving away from the church you told us about and kind of stepping into this for-profit church place that I don't really feel comfortable with," Vielma said.

"I hope they're respectful of neighbors of folks who have lived 50 years on this block," she said.