'Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga' Heading to Nintendo 3DS?

A data miner has discovered "Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga DX" files lurking within the eShop servers of Nintendo. The data miner who found the hidden info dumped these over the weekend and suggested that the game might be heading to the Nintendo 3DS soon.

Known in the "Pokemon" and 3DS hacking communities, Twitter user and data miner SciresM released the files he found, which contained icons and other information, that indicated that a deluxe version of the Game Boy Advance role-playing game would be arriving on the console soon.

"Ha, Nintendo finally fixed their leaky metadata server. Might as well post everything I've got. Attached: ML: SSDX Ever Oasis icons," he tweeted.

There were a few things that stood out in the discovered icons. Unlike the original art for "Mario & Luigi" which featured darker colors, the letters on the icons featuring Mario and Luigi's hats came in their typical colors. Also, while the original "Superstar Saga" featured the Goomba just early on in the game before entering the Bean Bean Kingdom, the iconic foe of Mario seemed more prominent in the data found, appearing longer than usual.

There are speculations that the reason behind Goomba's unusual prominence is that the upcoming game might include both a remake of the original "Superstar Saga" and something that centers on Bowser's juniors.

The Ever Oasis icon is something that every Mario and Luigi fan can relate to, especially since "Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga DX" and "Ever Oasis" are two of the previously unseen icons and titles in a larger metadata dump done by SciresM of 3DS game title IDs and menu screen icons. Before revealing the recent hints that "Mario and Luigi" may head to Nintendo 3DS, SciresM had earlier on shared the larger metadata dump with his followers on Twitter.

There are also speculations that the "DX" appended to the title of the game might indicate that it is not going to be just a Virtual Console port. However, Nintendo still has not given its official statement on bringing the "Superstar Saga" so fans should take these speculations with a grain of salt.