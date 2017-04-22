'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Gameplay News: Nintendo Ditches Controversial 'Fire Hopping' Trick?

A recent game review of Nintendo Switch's "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" suggests that Nintendo might have removed the controversial "fire hopping" trick.

NintendoPromotional image for 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

The said exploit was discovered by gamers as early as 2014 when "Mario Kart 8" was launched on Wii U. It is a technique that gives players a boost, mostly on Time Trial games.

To perform the fire hopping trick, players need to make a skid coupled with a speed boost. They then have to continuously hop on each side. These steps are done while fire is coming out of the vehicle's exhaust which explains the trick's name.

The technique lets players' boost speed last longer when activated on a Time Trial. Since the exploit was left unfixed, it later on became a crucial technique to master so players could score the best lap times.

Nintendo has yet to comment on the fire hopping trick. It did, however, release a patch in 2015 that tried to address the exploit, but reports say it did not do much to stop the technique from being effective.

According to a video review of the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" by GameXplain, the fire hopping trick might have been nerfed from the Nintendo Switch title.

As explained on the video, the exploit apparently does not work on the Nintendo Switch the same way it does on the Wii U. GameXplain was playing against his character's ghost in "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and showed that performing the fire hopping trick did not give him the speed boost.

GameXplain added that doing the trick on the Nintendo Switch might even be slowing him down because skidding on the race track apparently prevents him from catching up on his ghost. There were even times when his ghost overtakes him while he is performing the fire hopping trick.

However, at the earlier parts of the video, GameXplain has also let out a disclaimer saying: "I am a beginner at the technique, so I can't definitely say that it's 100 percent gone, but if there's any remnant of it left here, it's been toned down so dramatically as to not matter."

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" will officially hit the market on Friday, April 28.