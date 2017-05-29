'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' News: Game Beats 'Breath of the Wild' Sales in Japan

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" are two the most celebrated titles of the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately for the latter, the former has taken its throne. It has now reached a new milestone, which was acquired in just a short period of time.

YouTube/Nintendo "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is in the No. 1 spot for the fourth week in Japan, thanks to its impressive sales.

According to MCV, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" has already beaten "Breath of the Wild" as the best-selling title on the Nintendo Switch. Apparently, though, this success only covers sales in Japan. What is surprising, however, is that the game managed to obtain such a success despite a 20 percent fall in sales on a week-on-week basis.

As of this writing, the aforementioned title is currently enjoying the No. 1 spot on the charts for its fourth week already. It is believed to have total sales of 421,693 units. "Breath of the Wild," on the other hand," has only managed to sell around 409,812. Obviously, there is a significant difference in the numbers.

The success of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," when compared to the track record of "Breath of the Wild," is even better. That is because the former's numbers are quite astonishing for a title that had just been released at the end of April. Unlike the other game, which had been on shelves for several months already.

Nevertheless, despite the differences in numbers and milestones, there is no doubt that both "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and "Breath of the Wild" are two of the hottest games on the Nintendo Switch. Although a good number of new games are expected to arrive to the console, they will need to accomplish a lot before surpassing the aforesaid games' success.

BGR noted that there are five other games poised to be on par with "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and "Breath of the Wild." These include "LEGO City Undercover, "Fast RMX" and "Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove."

So, yes, things are definitely going to be exciting for Nintendo Switch players.