'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' News: Game Reaches New Milestone, Nintendo Releases Patch 1.1

There is no doubt that "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is one of the most popular titles for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it continues to reach greater heights, as evidenced by the new milestone the game acquired.

YouTube/Nintendo "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" has reportedly helped Nintendo's sales significantly.

According to VentureBeat, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" has helped Nintendo Switch's sales significantly. The game even reportedly led the first period of the month-over-month industry growth, which dates back to November last year. It only goes to show just how successful this title has been since its release.

Apparently, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is also a factor in this achievement. The title's sales are even more impressive, considering the fact that the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been sold more than the actual console itself. This basically means that, in one way or another, people are fond of purchasing multiple copies of the game.

It is also worth noting that since the release of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," the game has reached further milestones than any titles for the console. One is the fact that it became the fastest-selling IP in the history of the franchise. This is just one of the many things that the company can rejoice about thanks to the aforesaid game.

In related "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" news, Nintendo Insider reports that the company has just released the game's new version called patch 1.1. It was developed to address the various issues gamers have been experiencing in the game. For instance, the patch corrects the display of facial expressions, something that the community has been asking for since day one.

The "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" patch also addressed the infamous gesture of the character Inkling Girl. Apparently, the said gesture appears to be an insult to people in other countries. To remedy this, Nintendo decided to replace it.