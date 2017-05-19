'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' News, Update: Nintendo Releases Patch 1.1, Changes Infamous Inkling Girl Gesture

There is no doubt that "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is currently one of the most popular titles for Nintendo Switch today. Unfortunately, though, it is being bugged by a certain gesture, which is believed to be quite offensive. In hopes of remedying this, the developers of the game released a patch that fixes this particular issue.

YouTube/Nintendo The new patch released to "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" changed the offensive gesture of Inkling Girl.

According to IGN, the aforementioned "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" update was released so as to change one of the animations of Inkling Girl. Apparently, this gesture is deemed offensive both in Japan and Europe. Moreover, some suggest that it is far more offensive in the latter compared to the former.

NeoGAF user Neiteio released screenshots featuring a comparison between the old and new animation. The new gesture just simply shows Inkling Girl excited. The old one shows the character having her other hand rest on her bicep, something that could mean "up yours" or the "F phrase" in parts of Europe, like Italy.

Of course, the new "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" patch is not just about fixing the above-mentioned animation. It also brought a couple of changes to the game, such as the opponents' names now being displayed in the rearview mirror. It should be noted, though, that this only applies to online matches.

With the new patch, the invincibility period, which happens after a spin-out or crash takes place, no longer exists in online matches. Add to this the fact that up to two players are now able to spectate a certain group while waiting to join a match. As for the starting positions in the game, they have been changed according to the order in which players join the game.

The "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" update is called patch 1.1. To see the full list of changes Nintendo brought, go straight to the company's official support page.