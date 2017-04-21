'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Nintendo Switch Bundle Review: Offer Costs More Than It Should?

Now that gamers in the United States have the option of getting the upcoming "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" alongside the elusive hybrid console Nintendo Switch, some reports say the pricing is higher than it should be.

NintendoPromotional image for 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

GameStop has recently announced that U.S. players can start pre-ordering the said bundle, which consists of the gray Joy-Con controllers, a copy of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" main game and its Expansion Pass, a copy of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," and a SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD Card with adapter all for $499.99.

Reports pointed out that bundled offers are supposedly meant to help gamers spend lesser while buying more items at the same time. However, some doubt that this particular offer from GameStop does that.

iDigitalTimes pointed out that a Nintendo Switch costs $300 separately, while the two game titles will cost a total of $120, the 128 GB memory card will cost $60, while the Season Pass for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" costs $20. Adding those numbers up, people can find that they all do cost $500 but doesn't have any discounts, which defeats the purpose of going after bundled offers.

According to GameStop, the pre-ordered bundles will start shipping on May 5.

Ultimately, the same report noted that the 128 GB memory card can even be bought at a lower price of $44.99 through Amazon. With that, the report deems that buying all the items separately will even save gamers some dollars. That is if the Nintendo Switch is not out of stock everywhere.

Meanwhile, other reports - such as the one in BGR - think GameStop's offer is "one of the more reasonable bundles" despite the fact that it is on the pricier side. But it is hard to deny the fact that getting a unit of Nintendo Switch (after a series of supply shortages) plus two of the most awaited titles for the console is pretty enticing, thus it is also likely that this bundle could sell out fast.