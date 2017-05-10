'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Tips: Guide on Some Unlockable Items

It would probably be best for players who have just started playing "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" — currently the fastest-selling "Mario"-titled game — to learn about the unlockable items in the game and how to obtain them.

NintendoPromotional image for 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

Gold Mario

One of the highly wanted unlockable items is the Gold Mario which is the only playable character to be unlocked in the game upon release. However, based on reports, it is a shiny Mario skin that players can use in a race. It does not necessarily add any boost or power up.

Unlocking the Gold Mario may sound easy because players will just have to win every Grand Prix cup at the 200cc category. However, getting to the 200cc is a challenge in its own. Players do not just choose the 200cc game mode because it is also an unlockable stage.

To access the 200cc races, players need to first triumph in the 50cc, 100cc and 150cc categories.

Once Gold Mario is unlocked, it will automatically be added as a skin option or replacement to the Metal Mario in the character selection screen. Both characters skins have the same animation, stats, horn sounds and voice.

Gold Parts

To complement the Gold Mario, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" has unlockable gold car parts as well that will require players to finish challenges before they can be used.

Winning every cup with at least one star on each of the races at the 150cc Grand Prix and Mirror Mode will let players use the Gold Standard Kart. Gold Tires will be unlocked when every Staff Ghost Racer is defeated in the 150cc Time Trial games. Lastly, the Gold Glider will only require gathering at least 10,000 coins.

More Tracks

Upon starting the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game, players can initially access four tracks in the Mushroom Cup. More tracks can be unlocked after winning racing trophies which can be acquired when players finish the race in third place or higher.