'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Update 1.2 Features: Nintendo Adds Pikmin Suit Plus More Game Fixes

NintendoPromotional image for 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

Nintendo recently launched patch 1.2 for "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," and one of its main features is the addition of the Pikmin suit.

In the patch notes for "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" version 1.2, Nintendo confirmed: "Players can use Pikmin-themed amiibo to unlock a Pikmin Suit for the Mii driver." With that, it looks like only Mii drivers with the Pikmin amiibo can access the newly-added costume.

The addition of the Pikmin suit was pretty much the most exciting content in the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" version 1.2 patch. The rest of the game changes include minor but significant fixes and improvements.

More additional features in version 1.2 include making the race rules and the name of the course more visible by displaying them on loading screens for players who are accessing the game through online and wireless connections.

Some players are relatively trailing behind in online matches so Nintendo, through patch 1.2, will provide them with necessary items to catch up. Meanwhile, Nintendo also changed some rules such as limiting the Piranha Plants giveaways to just two at a time.

Some players also reported about unresponsive controls when they are trying to choose a Mii racing suit for online races — patch 1.2 is expected to fix this issue.

Nintendo also added several other changes in the online game's mechanics. In Super Horn games, items that are already chosen will now remain available for others. Races will automatically end 30 seconds after the first placer hits the finish line.

In "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" version 1.2, the Boomerang can now go back to the first slot as soon as a player gets it. Other fixes were applied to reported communication errors during spectating online matches. The use of an item utilized to block an attack will now be restricted.

To install patch 1.2, players of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" must connect their Nintendo Switch to the internet. Once online, the update will automatically load once players open the game. Players can confirm that the installation was successful when the version number 1.2 is displayed on the loading screen.