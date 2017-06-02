'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Update: Game Dethroned by Falcom's 'Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana'

For weeks, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" had been the king in terms of all video game sales in Japan. Hence, it acquired a larger following, breaking record after record. However, this reign is finally over thanks to "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana."

YouTube/Nintendo "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" has been dethroned by "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana."

According to MCV, Nihon Falcom's "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" has dethroned "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" from the No. 1 spot in Japan's charts. The former, however, is an exclusive game for the PlayStation 4 console from Microsoft. It seems the competition within the industry has never been this interesting.

"Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" is slated to arrive in September. Apparently, it has already sold around 30,764 copies in just a short period of time (four days on sale). This is the main reason why "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" fell down, dislodging the popular racer-themed title of Nintendo.

It is worth noting that "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" is not the only new title in the charts this week. Capcom's "Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers" also made its way to the top. The fighting-themed game sold around 16,781 copies. In the process, the game defeated "Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2" from Arc System Works, which is now in the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Idea Factory's "Marginal #4: Road to Galaxy" for PlayStation Vita landed in eighth place.

Despite the new additions on the charts and finally being dethroned, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" still continues to reap success. In fact, the reviews of the game still speak of its impressiveness. Critics have claimed that the game's arrival on Nintendo Switch made a huge impact, overlapping the triumph of the original game on the Wii U console.

411Mania noted that the features new to "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" are the main reasons it got a unique acceptance compared to the Wii U version. One particular feature is Battle mode, which has brought an interesting gameplay experience.