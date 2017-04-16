'Mario Kart 8' Updates: Nintendo Switch Version Will Take Up Over 6.75GB of Space

Car racing video game "Mario Kart 8" is heading towards the Nintendo Switch as "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," and an Amazon listing confirms that the game will take up around 6.75GB.

NintendoPromotional image for 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

For comparison, the game's size is bigger on the Wii U since it takes up around 8.2GB. However, it should be noted that the Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal storage but can support memory cards of up to 2TB for players who are already short on space on their consoles.

A new trailer for "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" showed a preview of the game and also featured a number of gameplay tweaks, such as the appearance of pink sparks when a player drifts longer than usual. The previous version only showed red and blue sparks during a Kart boost.

The pink sparks reportedly give players an even stronger boost, though game previewers say that this is hard to achieve.

Unlike the Wii version of the game, Nintendo Switch users don't have to work too hard to get other in-game characters because all of them - except Gold Mario - are already unlocked and playable right at the beginning. Gold Mario, on the other hand, will only be available after a player completes every 200cc Cup.

There are also several gameplay changes when the game hits Nintendo Switch consoles this month. One of these is the Time Trials, where instead of a default 150cc speed, players can now hit X and take on 200cc Time Trials.

Players are also not allowed anymore to flip between items. Instead, players should now use each item in line before the other.

The Nintendo Switch version of "Mario Kart 8" also has improved loading speeds. The Egg Cup, which used to take 13 to 14 seconds to load, is now available after only nine seconds.

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" will be available for the Nintendo Switch starting April 28. "Mario Kart 8" was already released in May 2014, but it was only available for the Wii U.