'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Gameplay News: Rayman's Enemies Infiltrate the Mushroom Kingdom

Ubisoft has finally unveiled their upcoming crossover video game "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle," at a press conference during the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Youtube/Ubisoft US Ubisoft launched a new gameplay trailer for 'Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle' at E3 2017

At Ubisoft's press briefing, they shared a gameplay demo of the upcoming turn-based tactical RPG. Its gameplay is divided into two phases, the adventure and combat phases. In the adventure phase, players are allowed to explore the various levels in the game, while the combat phase incorporates the turn-based battle.

In spite of the cute graphics, "Kingdom Battle" seems to be a good strategy game, Gamespot reported. The publication asserts that in terms of gameplay, it is quite similar to 2K Games' popular franchise, "XCOM." When players enter the battlefield, walls and various obstacles will show up. Like 2K Games' hit title, gamers need to be wise when it comes to protecting the team. When one character is not as heavily protected as the others, the raving Rabbids will take the advantage to attack, which could lead to massive damage.

Classic characters from Mario's universe are playable characters. Aside from the Italian plumber, Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach will appear in the game. As for the raving Rabbids from the "Rayman" universe, they will enter Mario's world disguised as characters from the mushroom kingdom.

As seen in the trailer, the raving Rabbids infiltrate Mario's universe, creating a twisted new world. It is now up to Mario and friends and the Rabbids heroes to save the day.

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is being developed by Ubisoft's Milan and Paris studios. Meanwhile, "Banjo-Kazooie" and "Donkey Kong 64" composer Grant Kirkhope is behind the game's soundtrack.

This year's E3 convention takes place until June 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is set to launch on Aug. 29 on the Nintendo Switch.