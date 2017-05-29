'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Release Date, Gameplay News: Crossover RPG Leaked, Headed to E3 2017?

Ahead of its introduction at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this June, key art and details for "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" have been leaked.

Ubisoft/NintendoKey art for "Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

As its name implies, "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is a role-playing video game (RPG) that features the crossover of characters from Nintendo's "Mario" franchise and Ubisoft's "Raving Rabbids" series. The latter is said to be developing the game for Nintendo's new hybrid console, the Switch.

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" has long been rumored, but it wasn't until an image of Peach Rabbid was leaked that talk about the game began to ramp up significantly. Moments later, Comicbook.com's WWG was able to obtain the full-size version of the upcoming game's key art.

In the image, Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi are seen fighting alongside their Rabbid counterparts. However, Peach Rabbid appears to be busy taking a selfie. The image also shows that they will be equipped with different kinds of weapons that emit lasers.

More details about the upcoming game have been revealed by another set of leaks, as reported by NintendoWorldReport. According to the leak, "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will be an RPG featuring both exploration and turn-based combat. It is said to use Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine and will provide players with up to 20 hours of gameplay.

It is expected to feature "Raving Rabidds'" humor with Nintendo characters wielding guns for the first time. "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will have these eight characters working side by side to take down a variety of enemies. Furthermore, proving to be perfectly suited for the Nintendo Switch, the upcoming game will feature a co-operative mode with up to two players.

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will make its official debut at E3 2017, scheduled from June 13 to 15. Meanwhile, the crossover RPG will be released sometime in August for the Nintendo Switch.