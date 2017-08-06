'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Review: Game Gets More Serious and Difficult as Players Go Deeper

Ubisoft Promotional gameplay still for "Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

A few weeks ahead of "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle's" worldwide release, several reports are raving on how serious the game's challenges can get.

As the title suggests, the game combines the two entirely different worlds of Super Mario (from Nintendo) and the Rabbids (from Ubisoft). That match-up is somewhat bizarre but players should not let that throw them off. Several reviews are now out and they attest to how serious the game can be.

According to reports, Ubisoft recently held an official gameplay preview event for "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

VG24/7 took note of a "common thread" in the reviews for "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" based on the gameplay preview which suggests that the game can initially give an impression of being "pretty shallow."

Early levels of the game can be finished without much sweat. It reportedly seemed that the game's first stages are designed to help players learn the basics until they get into the much tougher plays.

However, that can quickly change as soon as players go deeper into the game and tackle the higher level missions that get immediately complicated and hard to overcome without exerting great effort and wise strategy.

Colm Ahern of Videogamer.com also mentioned in his review that he used to have an impression that "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" was "'XCOM for kids." He then admitted that after playing the game for several hours, he realized that the product of Nintendo and Ubisoft's collaboration was "quite deep when you really dive into it."

Mario and the Rabbids are video game characters that can be kid-appropriate. But "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is packed with some serious weapons. With that, Videogamer.com asked game producer Xavier Manzanares what the target age demographic is of the game.

Manzanares explained: "The target is really large. To be very transparent, we don't really differentiate between kids and adults. It's more about whether you know this type of game or not, because sometimes kids are way better than adults."

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 29, on the Nintendo Switch.