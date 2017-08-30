'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Review: The Game Made By Superfans of the Universe

Ubisoft official website Promotional gameplay still for "Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle"

After making the official announcement during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), game developer Ubisoft had fans in a baffled state following the unveiling of "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle." Considering the power of the character alone in inciting a wave of nostalgia, there was a lot of expectations for the game title. Now, a few days after it was released, it seems that the critics had only good things to say about "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

The first things that fans will notice when they play "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is that there is something about the gameplay that is still nostalgic despite being developed by someone other than the employees at Nintendo. The only problem was the stiff control movements, which broke the magic just a bit. Otherwise, "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Challenge" hit the sweet spot in between being too much of a rip-off and doing justice to the characters that the legacy of "Super Mario" brought to life.

Meanwhile, Kotaku noted the weapons and the characters of the game itself. They pointed out that going through the entire gameplay of "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" has players looking for tiny details that one would not expect The details make the game come to life in ways that only a superfan can pull off. For one thing, there was the fact that Luigi's death stare first seen in "Mario Kart" was used in "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" as a special move. There is also the fact that the creator of Mario himself, Shigeru Miyamoto, praised the fans who developed the game title.

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" was released on Aug. 29. It was published by Ubisoft and is available for the Nintendo Switch.