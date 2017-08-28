'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' Season Pass News: New Add-on Offers Additional Story Content, Maps, Weapons

YouTube courtesy of Ubisoft UK Rabbid Luigi inside "Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle"

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" will be launched very soon, and Ubisoft has already announced a bonus for players ahead of its full release. Several days ago, the game developer indicated that "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" for the Nintendo Switch will be getting a season pass.

Ubisoft confirmed that the new $19.99 add-on will give players some weapons at launch, while more content for the game will be made available later on.

Players who will avail themselves of the season pass will be able to access a special set of eight distinct steampunk-themed weapons when the game launches. Aside from that, they will also get new challenge maps, as well as maps intended for cooperative play, later on in the year.

Weapons and maps are not the only perks that come with the season pass, though. According to Ubisoft, those who will get the add-on will also be entitled to a new set of story-based content, which the game developer is scheduled to release next year. Since Ubisoft did not give any information whether or not the bonuses will be available to those who did not purchase the season pass, it would be best for "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" players to avail of it.

The season pass will be available starting Aug. 29 on the Nintendo eShop and will give the players three downloadable content packs. The first one contains the steampunk-themed weapons, which will be unlockable when the game launches. The second DLC will arrive in fall and will include the new challenges and maps for cooperative play. Details about the final DLC, which will be available sometime in 2018, have yet to be revealed but is said to contain "a new unexpected story content."

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" features tactical gameplay and combines the worlds of Ubisoft's "Raving Rabbids" with Nintendo's "Mario." In the game, Mario and his friends will join forces with the Rabbids to preserve their kingdom.