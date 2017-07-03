'Mario + Rabids: Kingdom Battle' Collector's Edition: What Is Inside The $100 Version Of The Game

At first glance "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" seemed to be an unlikely game pairing of the iconic plumber with semi-sentient rabbit-like aliens. But coming out from the mists of obscurity, the title has become one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Proof of this is the Collector's Edition of the game that will only be released in the US. This special version of the game is exclusively available at Gamestop and costs $100.

Ubisoft/Nintendo Key art for "Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

Some might call Ubisoft crazy for charging $40 above the standard price for a few bells and whistles. While some players might agree that they are indeed crazy with regards to their games, business-wise it does make sense.

After all, "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was one of the more pleasant surprises at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo. It would make sense to cash in on this hype and throw in a few knick-knacks.

Each Collector's Edition will come with a six-inch figurine of a Rabbid dressed as Mario, a set of collector's cards, and a soundtrack CD. All of this comes with a copy of the game inside a special collector's box.

Ubisoft will also release a line of figurines in addition to Rabbid Mario. These include Rabbid versions of Peach, Luigi and Yoshi. These figurines will be sold separately from the Collector's Edition and will cost $40 each.

While it's still too early to say if this will pave the way to several Mario crossover video games in the future, its unexpected popularity does hold promise. For now, Mario fans will have to see how the title turns out and judging from the reactions from its E3 demo, it's certainly worth a try.

"Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" is set to be released on Aug. 29 with pre-orders for the Collector's Edition now available at Gamestop.