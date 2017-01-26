'Mario Sports Superstars' Release Date Update: Arriving March 24 with Amiibo Cards Featuring Classic Characters

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nintendo has just announced the arrival of "Mario Sports Superstars" on Nintendo 3DS. The "Mario" sports game is set to be released on March 24 and a new line of amiibo is presented to give enthusiasts more reason to anticipate the game.

YouTube/XCageGameA scene taken from the "Mario Sports Superstar," featuring the sport tennis.

It is inevitable that the "Mario Sports Superstars" will become a hit once it arrives on 3DS. After all, Mario is already considered a legendary character that every gamer must own the title. The game is made even better as it has an athletic gameplay, which gives fans a different perspective.

"Mario Sports Superstars" has a collection of sports event, other than the horse-racing stunt that Mario demonstrated when the game was first announced last fall. Aside from these, amiibo cards will be available to feature the characters in the game.

Characters like Peach, Daisy and of course, Mario will be seen in the cards as they play golf, soccer and all other sports in the game. One pack includes five random cards, which is retailed at $4.99. For a limited time, a free amiibo card is available. The card can be scanned in order to receive bonus items. The bonus items, however, have not been detailed yet.

Destructoid wrote that the "Mario Sports Superstars" amiibo cards is like those from the "Pokémon" as the players will not know what is inside.

The game is just one of the few games that will be available for Nintendo 3DS. Other titles include "Tank Troopers" and "Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World."

"Tank Troopers" was recently announced to have full customizable vehicles and it will hit the shelves on Feb. 16.

"Poochy and Yoshi's Woolly World," on the other hand, is set to launch on Feb. 3. Both titles are great alternatives for gamers to enjoy while waiting for "Mario Sports Superstars."

More details about the Mario game are expected to become available soon.